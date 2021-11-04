Gujarat earthquake: PM Modi calls CM Bhupendra Patel, takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the phone to take stock of the situation arising due to an earthquake near Dwarka, informed sources.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm," the NCS said. (ANI)

