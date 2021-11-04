Home / India News / Gujarat earthquake: PM Modi calls CM Bhupendra Patel, takes stock of situation
india news

Gujarat earthquake: PM Modi calls CM Bhupendra Patel, takes stock of situation

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT File)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the phone to take stock of the situation arising due to an earthquake near Dwarka, informed sources.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm," the NCS said. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out