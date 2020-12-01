e-paper
Gujarat govt slashes RT-PCR test price to Rs 800

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel told reporters here that since the prices of test kits have come down, the state government decided to pass on this benefit to people.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Ahemdabad, Gujarat
The prices of test kits have come down following large scale production.
The prices of test kits have come down following large scale production.(PTI)
         

The Gujarat government on Tuesday reduced the price of RT-PCR tests conducted by private laboratories for Covid-19 to Rs 800 from Rs 1,500.

The prices of test kits have come down following large scale production, he said.

“From today, the government-authorised private laboratories will charge Rs 800 for an RT-PCR test, a reduction of Rs 700 from the current rate,” Patel said.

The prices of test kits have come down following large scale production, he said.

If a laboratory assistant is called at home to collect samples, the charge for the RT-PCR test will be Rs 1,100, he said, adding that labs charge Rs 2,000 for the home collection service at present.

The decision to slash the test rates was taken by the government’s core group under the guidance of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and the Congress-led government in Rajasthan also recently announced reduction in the prices of RT-PCR tests.

