Gujarat HC says PMO need not furnish degree certificates of PM Modi: Report
Mar 31, 2023 03:12 PM IST
The Gujarat high court also imposed costs of ₹25,000 on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the PM's degree certificate.
The Gujarat high court on Friday ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ANI reported.
A single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees.
