Gujarat HC stays ruling against ban on non-veg near Somnath temple
The Gujarat high court on Friday stayed a single judge’s order quashing restrictions on the sale of non-vegetarian food along designated pilgrimage routes near the Somnath temple, reversing the relief granted to hotel and restaurant owners within hours
The Gujarat high court on Friday stayed a single judge’s order quashing restrictions on the sale of non-vegetarian food along designated pilgrimage routes near the Somnath temple, reversing the relief granted to hotel and restaurant owners within hours.
Justice Nisha M Thakore had earlier on Friday allowed petitions filed by owners of hotels and restaurants serving non-vegetarian food in Prabhas Patan in Gir Somnath district and set aside a notification issued by the district magistrate on August 10, 2026. The judge had also rejected the state government’s request to stay the operation of the judgment, prompting it to move the division bench.
The division bench of chief justice Manash Ranjan Pathak and justice Nirzar Desai took up the state’s appeal after the government sought urgent intervention. The restrictions will remain in force pending further proceedings.
The notification issued by the Gir Somnath district magistrate prohibits the preparation, storage and sale of non-vegetarian food within a 500-metre radius of the Somnath Mahadev temple and along six designated roads connecting religious sites in the pilgrimage area.
The restrictions cover routes connecting Bhalka Tirth, Bhidiya Circle, Shankh Circle, Safari Circle, Gita Mandir and Hamirji Circle, among other locations.
The hotel and restaurant owners challenged the notification, arguing that the restrictions infringed their fundamental right to carry on a lawful business and earn a livelihood.
The state government argued that the right to conduct business did not confer an unrestricted entitlement to operate every commercial activity at every location, regardless of its religious and cultural significance.
The government maintained that the restrictions had to be considered in the context of Somnath’s religious importance and the movement of pilgrims through the area.
Somnath is regarded as the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. The surrounding Prabhas Kshetra includes Bhalka Tirth, associated with the final earthly journey of Lord Krishna, along with Triveni Sangam, Gita Mandir and other religious sites.
The division bench’s intervention on Friday restored the restrictions after the single judge had set aside the notification earlier in the afternoon. The dispute over the limits of commercial activity around the temple will now proceed before the court.
In a separate matter a day earlier on October 29, the Gujarat High Court questioned a four-month closure order issued by the Radhanpur municipality against around 30 meat, poultry and fish shops, slaughterhouses and restaurants serving non-vegetarian food during Chaturmas. The municipality had cited the visit of Jain monks to the town after 60 years and the expected arrival of devotees. It withdrew the order after the court questioned its legal basis, following which the petitioners withdrew their case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaulik Pathak
He is an Ahmedabad-based journalist with more than two decades of experience. His career spans business journalism and general news, with reporting across politics, crime, governance, public policy, business, industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, aviation, the environment, wildlife and social issues. He began his career in feature writing before moving into business journalism, reporting on companies and sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and real estate. Over the years, his work expanded to politics, courts, crime, public policy, civic affairs, the environment and wildlife. His reporting has taken him from government offices and courtrooms to factory floors, ports, forests and remote villages, covering stories that range from industrial investments and financial markets to elections, conservation and issues affecting everyday life. While many assignments demand the pace of the daily news cycle, others require sustained reporting over months and years to follow developments beyond the headlines. He started his journalism career with the Asian Age in Ahmedabad in 2002 as a feature writer and sub-editor. Since 2022, he has been working with Hindustan Times. Earlier, he worked with Business Standard, DNA, The Economic Times, Mint and The Times of India. His longest stint was with Mint, where he spent more than eight years reporting across multiple beats. During his career, he has worked in both reporting and editing roles, contributing to page planning, local editions and special editorial projects as newsrooms evolved from print-first operations to digital publishing. Early in his career, he also worked on media and documentary projects with an NGO and as a copywriter at a communications agency before returning to journalism. Away from work, he sometimes makes time for a pair of binoculars, table tennis, cinema and the occasional poem.Read More