Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Gujarat High Court gets bomb threat days after hoax calls to Delhi, Mumbai HCs

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 04:32 pm IST

Gujarat Police said that the bomb threat turned out to be hoax after they conducted a check of the premises.

Gujarat high court on Monday received a bomb threat mail, days after similar hoax mails were sent to Delhi and Mumbai high courts.

The Gujarat high court on Monday received a bomb threat(HT_PRINT)
The police said that the bomb threat turned out to be hoax after a thorough search was conducted of the court premises.

The latest threat was third such hoax call sent to the Gujarat high court since June this year.

The email was sent by an unidentified person to the official ID of the Gujarat HC on Monday morning, claiming that RDX was placed in the court premises, Sola police station inspector KN Bhukan told PTI.

"Upon learning about the threat from the court officials, local police, along with a dog squad, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and started scanning all the buildings in the high court premises without disturbing the proceedings," Bhukan said.

The police then carried out a thorough check of the premises, including all the court buildings, chambers, as well as parked and incoming cars. Nothing suspicious was found in the premises, the official said.

