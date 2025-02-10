A letter written threatening bomb blast was found at the Sardar Patel International Airport of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said on Monday. Gujarat: Letter threatening bomb blast found at Ahmedabad airport, say cops(ANI/File)

“A letter written by an unknown person was found at Sardar Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad threatening to blow up the airport,” news agency ANI quoted Sharad Singhal, JCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch, as saying

This is latest in the series of similar bomb threats via letters and emails across establishments in the country, that have turned out to be hoax so far. On February 7, prominent college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats over email, prompting police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to comb the premises, officials said.

The threat emails were sent to St Stephen's College, a constituent of Delhi University, Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, and the Shiv Nadar School in Noida.

The Delhi Police later declared the threats as hoaxes after a thorough search of both the premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh also dismissed the threat email sent to Shiv Nadar School as a hoax.

The Delhi Police said in a statement, "At St Stephen's College, a check with the dog squad and college security was completed in every block as well as all open spaces. Nothing suspicious was found. The college premises have now been handed over to the authorities."

The police also searched the premises of Ahlcon International School and found nothing suspicious, according to the statement.

Earlier, a senior police officer had said St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email at 7:42 am. "Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," he had said.

An officer in the East Delhi district had said officials of the Ahlcon International School informed the police around 6:40 am on Friday that they had received an email about a bomb on the premises.

On February 4, two private schools in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city were evacuated after they received bomb threats through emails, which later turned out to be hoax, police said.

The police then registered two cases against unidentified persons for the bomb threats, they said. Due to the bomb threats and the resulting search operations, an examination of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) being conducted in one of these schools was affected and a practical exam in another school was postponed, the police and school authorities said.

(with PTI inputs)