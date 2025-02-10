Indore-based HR explains why 'revenge quitting' is a wake-up call for corporate offices

A corporate trend known as ‘revenge quitting’ is making waves in the professional world, with employees abruptly resigning as a way to make a statement. Indore-based Human Resources (HR) and administration expert Gurkaran Singh recently shed light on this growing phenomenon in a viral LinkedIn post. Employees quit suddenly due to toxic work culture, broken promises, and frustration, sparking the trend of revenge quitting.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Singh described revenge quitting as an emotionally charged, dramatic exit, driven by frustration rather than disengagement. “It’s the opposite of ‘quiet quitting.’ Instead of withdrawing from responsibilities, employees make a sudden, impactful departure—often fuelled by the desire to prove a point,” he explained.

Why are employees quitting so abruptly?

According to Singh, this trend is largely the result of unfulfilled promises, toxic work environments, and a lack of recognition. Employees, he noted, often reach a breaking point due to micromanagement, workplace favouritism, or even a single harsh email.

“Overwork without recognition, favouritism, and an abusive statement on the office floor, anything can push an employee over the edge,” he said. He warned that companies ignoring employee well-being risk facing not only disengagement but also unexpected resignations that disrupt operations.

His advice to corporate leaders? “Listen, engage, and act before it’s too late!”

Social media reactions

Singh’s post sparked a discussion on LinkedIn, with many users sharing their perspectives on the issue.

One commenter wrote: “Employees leave when they feel unheard and undervalued. Leaders need to listen, appreciate, and create a healthy work culture before it’s too late! Happy teams = productive teams.”

Another user agreed, saying: “Revenge quitting is a wake-up call for organisations. People don’t just leave jobs; they leave toxic environments, broken trust, and unfulfilled promises. Leaders who listen and act can turn potential exits into long-term commitments.”

Some employees shared their own experiences, highlighting the toxic patterns that drive people to quit. “Most organisations don’t even admit when an employee has left due to revenge quitting. They continue to harass staff, unaware that the limit has already been crossed,” one user commented.

Others pointed out that businesses often fail to acknowledge their own role in creating such scenarios. “Companies spend millions on hiring but ignore employee satisfaction. The result? High attrition rates and lost talent.”