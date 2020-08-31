e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gujarat man arrested by NIA, agency says was working as ISI agent

Gujarat man arrested by NIA, agency says was working as ISI agent

Rajakbhai Kumbhar was arrested from the West Kutch region in connection with the Defence/ISI case originally reported in Uttar Pradesh.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The NIA had conducted searches in connection with the Defence/ISI case.
The NIA had conducted searches in connection with the Defence/ISI case.(Vipin Kumar/HT File Photo)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a person in Gujarat after he was found to be working as an agent of Pakistan’s Inter-Sevices Intelligence (ISI).

Rajakbhai Kumbhar was arrested from the West Kutch region in connection with the Defence/ISI case originally reported in Uttar Pradesh.

The case pertains to an FIR registered on January 19 at Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar police station on the arrest of Mohammad Rashid of Chandoli district’s Mughalsarai.

The NIA again registered the case in April this year. During investigation, it was revealed that Rashid was in contact with Defence/ISI handlers of Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice.

According to NIA, he had transmitted photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan.

The agency had conducted a search at the house of Kumbhar on Friday in connection with the case and found out that he had transferred Rs 5,000 through Paytm to the account of one Rizwan, which was further handed over Rashid.

The amount was remitted to Rashid by Kumbhar on the directions of ISI agents in lieu of the information supplied to them by the former.

During the search at Kumbhar’s house, incriminating documents were seized.

tags
top news
China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital
GDP numbers to be out today; Q1 growth likely to be worst
GDP numbers to be out today; Q1 growth likely to be worst
SC order today on Vijay Mallya’s review plea against 2017 contempt verdict
SC order today on Vijay Mallya’s review plea against 2017 contempt verdict
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In