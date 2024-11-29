Gujarat: Man offers 35,000 bribe to labour court judge, arrested

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a man who allegedly tried to offer a ₹35,000 bribe to a labour court judge during a hearing in Godhra in Panchmahal district.



According to a PTI report, Mahisagar district's Bapu Solanki walked into the courtroom and placed a sealed cover on judge HA Maka's table.



“When questioned by the judge, Solanki said he was asked to give the cover and did not know anything else. When the judge asked his staff to open the cover, they found ₹35,000 inside. Solanki was arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act after the court staff called us on the direction of the judge,” ACB Godhra division inspector RB Prajapati was quoted by PTI as saying.



"However, Solanki is not revealing anything at present. We have learnt he is a party to a case but there was no hearing connected to it during the day. He is also claiming he has forgotten the name of the person who asked him to hand over the cover to the judge. Further probe is underway," Prajapati added.

Gujarat cop arrested for allegedly accepting Apple iPhone 16 as bribe

Earlier this month, the state ACB arrested a police inspector for allegedly demanding and accepting Apple iPhone 16 Pro worth ₹1.44 lakh as bribe from a fuel dealer.

The accused named Dinesh Kubavat is attached to the Marine Police Station at Dholai port in Navsari district, PTI reported.|



"He was caught red-handed while accepting the iPhone 16 Pro device from the complainant, who is a licensed dealer of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and sells fuel to boat owners at Dholai port," an official told PTI.



"Kubavat had recently asked the dealer to meet him at Marine police station with licence and other documents related to his business. During the meeting, he threatened the complainant that his business would be shut if he did not give a bribe. The Navsari unit of ACB held him in a trap laid in his police station chamber," the official said.