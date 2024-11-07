Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a police constable, and booked another police official, from the Naya Nagar police station on Wednesday for their allegedly demanding bribe from a rape accused under the pretext of helping him in the case’s probe. ACB arrests police officers who sought bribe from rape accused to help in probe

According to the ACB officials, the complainant, a 45-year-old resident of Mira Road, had approached the ACB following alleged harassment from Amit Ashok Awhaal, assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Naya Nagar police station, who had booked him for rape a few months ago and had been calling him for investigation purposes repeatedly. Awhall allegedly demanded ₹4.5 lakh to help him by filing a B-summary report before magistrate court, stating no evidence was found to establish charges against him.

The ACB officers laid a trap when the complainant went to pay ₹1 lakh to Prathamesh Ramesh Patil, a constable who was instructed by the PSI. The ASI had initially demaned $4.5 lakh but after negotiations, accepted ₹1 lakh. The officials said that the accused constable was apprehended when he met the complainant to accept the bribe amount. “We have arrested Patil and are in the process of tracing Awhaal as he is absconding at present, will arrest him,” said a police officer from ACB.