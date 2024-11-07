Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ACB arrests police officers who sought bribe from rape accused to help in probe

ByMegha Sood
Nov 07, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Mumbai's ACB arrested a constable for accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe from a rape accused, while another officer is on the run for demanding ₹4.5 lakh.

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a police constable, and booked another police official, from the Naya Nagar police station on Wednesday for their allegedly demanding bribe from a rape accused under the pretext of helping him in the case’s probe.

ACB arrests police officers who sought bribe from rape accused to help in probe
ACB arrests police officers who sought bribe from rape accused to help in probe

According to the ACB officials, the complainant, a 45-year-old resident of Mira Road, had approached the ACB following alleged harassment from Amit Ashok Awhaal, assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Naya Nagar police station, who had booked him for rape a few months ago and had been calling him for investigation purposes repeatedly. Awhall allegedly demanded 4.5 lakh to help him by filing a B-summary report before magistrate court, stating no evidence was found to establish charges against him.

The ACB officers laid a trap when the complainant went to pay 1 lakh to Prathamesh Ramesh Patil, a constable who was instructed by the PSI. The ASI had initially demaned $4.5 lakh but after negotiations, accepted 1 lakh. The officials said that the accused constable was apprehended when he met the complainant to accept the bribe amount. “We have arrested Patil and are in the process of tracing Awhaal as he is absconding at present, will arrest him,” said a police officer from ACB.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //