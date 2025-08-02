Gujarat man poisons two children, dies by suicide over wife's suspected extramarital affair

A 41-year-old schoolteacher in Surat’s Dindoli area allegedly poisoned his two children, aged 7 and 2, and died by suicide after suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair. A schoolteacher in Surat's Dindoli area allegedly poisoned his two children, aged 7 and 2, before dying by suicide over suspicion of his wife's extramarital affair.(Representational image )

The woman and her alleged partner have been arrested following a complaint by the man’s family, NDTV reported, quoting police.

The deceased, Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki, worked as a teacher in a private school in Dindoli, while his wife Phalguni is employed as a clerk with the Zila Panchayat office.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Singh Gurjar said the incident came to light when Solanki’s wife could not reach him over the phone

“When Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki did not pick up his wife's phone, she arrived at their home and found the doors locked. She then called her relatives and they broke down the door to enter. Upon entering, they found the children on the bed and a dead Alpeshbhai nearby,” NDTV quoted the police officer as saying.

The report added that police recovered a suicide note, two diaries, and several videos from Alpeshbhai's mobile phone during the investigation.

Following this, a complaint was filed by Alpeshbhai's brother, alleging that his wife, Phalguni, was involved in an extramarital relationship with a man named Naresh Kumar Rathod.

“He (Alpeshbhai) was in great stress because of the affair, and he died by suicide because of it,” the brother reportedly told the police.

Police reportedly said a diary recovered from the room showed that Alpeshbhai had been recording his thoughts and emotional turmoil in detail over the past one to two months.

“Both the diaries have been seized for investigation purposes. The suicide note is five to six pages long and is addressed to his parents and his wife. The overall content suggests that he was under severe stress due to the alleged affair,” the report further quoted Vijay Singh Gurjar as saying.

“Out of the two diaries, only one was written specifically for his wife. That particular diary contains all the relevant details regarding the matter,” the officer said.

He said that the couple had been having frequent arguments and confrontations related to the suspected extramarital relationship.