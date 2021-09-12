Home / India News / Gujarat nurse, who worked hours despite flooded ward, to get Florence Nightingale award
Bhanumati Gheewala, a nurse at the Sir Sayajirao General Hospital of Vadodara, Gujarat. (ANI Photo)
Gujarat nurse, who worked hours despite flooded ward, to get Florence Nightingale award

Bhanumati Gheewala has been handling the delivery of Covid-19 positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns.
SEP 12, 2021

A nurse of Sir Sayajirao General Hospital of Vadodara, Gujarat will be conferred with the Florence Nightingale Award.

While speaking to the media, the nominee, Bhanumati Gheewala, said, "I got selected for this award for Covid-19 Gynaec duties including the delivery of newborns and working during 2019 floods that had inundated the hospital. I do not prefer taking casual leave (CL)."

She has been handling the delivery of Covid-19 positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns.

In 2019, when the wards of the hospital were waterlogged due to flood. She carried her duty in the gynaecology department and the pediatric ward.

The Indian Nursing Council, a statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, grants the Florence Nightingale Award to recognise the contribution of healthcare workers.

