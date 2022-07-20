Home / India News / Gujarat Police detain filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Gujarat police on Tuesday detained filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai in for allegedly insulting the national flag, officials aware of the matter said.

On May 14, the Ahmedabad crime branch registered a case against Das under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act, after he shared a photo of a woman wearing the national flag. In June, a sessions court rejected the filmmaker’s anticipatory bail plea. He then moved the Gujarat high court, which also refused his petition.

“We detained Das from Mumbai on Tuesday. He is being brought to Ahmedabad by our team for further legal process,” news agency PTI quoted the city crime branch’s Assistant Commissioner of Police D P Chudasama said.

