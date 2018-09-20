Gunfight erupts between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, police said.

Following specific information about the presence of militants in Sumlar village, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

“As the troopers of Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of the state police and CRPF tightened the cordon, the militants fired at them, triggering the gun battle,” police said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 16:20 IST