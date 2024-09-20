Gurugram accident: Biker's friend says police didn't collect video as evidence, mother questions SUV driver's bail

One of the friends of a biker, who died in an accident in Haryana's Gurugram after his bike collided with an SUV, has alleged that the police did not collect video of the accident as evidence despite seeing the footage at the scene of the accident, reported India Today. A car collided into a bike ina deadly accident on Golf Course road, Gurugram(Nabila Jamal/X)

Pradyuman Kumar, a friend of 23-year-old Akshat Garg, who died in the accident on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, claimed that his friend's GoPro had recorded the entire accident.

“The police saw the recording, but they didn’t take it as evidence that day,” he told India Today. Pradyuman Kumar said the police only contacted him for the footage three days after the accused, Kuldeep Thakur, got out on bail.

Victim's mother questions accused's bail

The victim's mother also questioned the quick bail granted to the accused even though there was evidence and he had a history of traffic violations.

“The accused was let off quickly. Why does such a law exist so that they get bail immediately? How can someone kill a person and get bail? This is a failure on the part of the law in our country,” Akshat Garg's mother, Rekha Garg, told news agency ANI.

She, however, hoped that strict action will be taken against the accused soon.

Pradyuman Kumar noted that the accused did not exit his car to help and the victim was helped by people residing in the DLF 2 area. Further, he only left the car once Pradyuman and other bystanders intervened. Kuldeep Thakur also allegedy made a phone call before he was arrested.

A video of the incident went viral on social media and has raised questions about police safety and accountability in Gurugram.