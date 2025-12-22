Gurugram driver threatens woman, makes her exit cab over music volume | Watch

A woman's commute back home after work on the evening of December 15 in Gurugram turned into a traumatic experience after she allegedly asked the driver to lower to volume of music in the vehicle. The driver misbehaved with her, forced her to get down from the vehicle and threatened her, the woman said in a video that is now going viral on social media. The woman immediately dialed police helpline number after the driver forced her out of the cab and threatened her. Photo for representation(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The accused cab driver was arrested and the vehicle was also seized, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Pankaj (22), is a resident of Bahni Maharajpur village in Rohtak, police told news agency PTI.

How request for lowering music escalated

In a video shared on social media, the woman shared a detailed account of how she boarded the cab at around 6pm from her workplace to go home. The driver was playing music at a loud volume and she asked him to lower it as she was speaking on phone.

The driver refused despite the woman asking him two more times. At this point, the woman alleged, the driver started misbehaving with her and used abusive and threatening language. The driver allegedly forced her to exit the cab.

The woman alleged that when she told the driver that she had booked the cab and he was bound to drop her off at the destination, he sped away towards a different direction. Panicked and worried for her safety, the woman managed to get out of the vehicle and started recording her ordeal. Even when she decided to call the police helpline, she alleged the driver stood there unmoved.

Ordeal continued at police station

The ordeal didn't end at the police station as well. “The police tried to convince me to not file an FIR. they told me they will keep him in the jail for the whole night and would beat him,” the woman said in the video. But she was determined to file an FIR to make the driver realise that what he had done was wrong.

“I filed an FIR and I called my family to the police station for my support because the driver had also called his friends. And he was looking at me in a way as if telling me that what will you do after this,” she said in the video. The next day, the woman said, she filed a complaint against the cabbie in the district court.

Watch video

What the police said

Following the complaint, Sector-50 Police Station registered Case No. 359 under Sections 77 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that there was an argument with the woman regarding talking on the phone and lowering the volume of the music in the cab. The accused was remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a city court", a Gurugram police spokesperson said.