Gurugram HR executive threatened, thrashed with cricket bat in road rage incident

Three unidentified people allegedly thrashed and threatened a man in a suspected road rage incident in Manesar near Gurugram on Tuesday, police officials said. The brawl allegedly escalated into an assault where one of the accused thrashed the victim with a baseball bat and another hit him with a cricket bat before threatening to kill him, police said. (AFP file photo for representation)

The victim, Nitesh Bhatia who worked as an HR executive at an IMT-Manesar based private firm sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital after the incident, news agency PTI reported.

Bhatia underwent medical treatment after the incident caused injuries to his hands and legs. He also underwent stitches in his ears.

What happened? Bhatia, a resident of Sector 1, Manesar was driving back home in his vehicle after finishing work on Tuesday. Little did he know that the regular journey would result in a vehement altercation that would lead him to the hospital.

After he passed Sarita Handa Export Company on his way, an Alto car which appeared to be driven rashly and did not have a number plate, rammed Bhatia's vehicle from behind.

“My car was severely damaged, and when I got out of my car, the driver of the Alto and two of his companions started quarrelling with me,” PTI quoted him as saying in his complaint.

The brawl allegedly escalated into an assault where one of the accused thrashed Bhatia with a baseball bat and another hit him with a cricket bat before threatening to kill him.

The assault lead to injuries to his legs and hands, police said.

Bhatia underwent four stitches on the ear after he was admitted to a hospital.

FIR filed in Gurugram road rage After a complaint was filed, an FIR was registered against the three unidentified persons under sections 281 (rash driving), 125, 324(4) (mischief), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at IMT Manesar police station on Wednesday.

Efforts to identify the car and and the accused are currently underway, a senior police officer said.