Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram: Man kills mother of two as she kept pressuring him for marriage

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 06:17 AM IST

During questioning, the accused revealed that the woman was pressuring him for marriage. Irritated by her constant nagging, he bludgeoned the woman to death.

Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing a mother of two as she kept pressuring him for marriage, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused was in a relationship with the woman.(Unsplash/Representative)
Police said the accused was in a relationship with the woman.(Unsplash/Representative)

The body of the woman, Rupali (30), who used to work at a local club was recovered from a vacant plot in sector 83 here on Sunday. Police said she used to live with her children at a rented accommodation in Chakkarpur village.

A police official said the accused, Abhishek Mishra (25), a native of Bihar who lived in Delhi's Rajokri area, was arrested from Sihi village. He was in a relationship with the woman.

"During questioning, the accused revealed that the woman was pressuring him for marriage. Irritated by her constant nagging, he bludgeoned the woman to death with a stone and dumped the body in the vacant plot," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gurugram: Man kills mother of two as she kept pressuring him for marriage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On