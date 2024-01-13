Divya Pahuja murder: Ex-model's body found in Haryana canal, says Gurugram Police

The body of former model Divya Pahuja was recovered from a canal in Haryana, reported news agency ANI quoting the Gurugram Police on Saturday. The development comes days after Balraj Gill, one of the accused in the murder of Pahuja, was arrested at the Kolkata airport. Ex-model Divya Pahuja

The Divya Pahuja's body was recovered from the subsidiary canal of the Bhakra canal in Tohana in Haryana's Fatehabad district, said Gurugram assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said.

Pahuja, 27, was shot dead in a hotel room in Gurugram on January 2. She was killed because she had allegedly been extorting money from the hotel owner by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures", according to the police

Gill had fled from Patiala after dumping his vehicle near the bus stand, Gurigram Police said earlier. Another accused, Ravi Banga, is still reported to be on the run.

"The accused in the murder of model Divya Pahuja, Balraj Gill, was taken into custody from Kolkata airport on Thursday. He had gone missing after abandoning his car near the Patiala bus stand. Ravi Banga, another accused, is still absconding," Varun Dahiya, Gurugram ACP (Crime), said.

Who was Divya Pahuja?

Divya Pahuja, a former model, was shot dead allegedly by hotel owner Abhijeet Singh in Gurugram earlier this month. Abhijeet Singh, along with two others, allegedly dragged the body into a car and dumped it in Patiala.

On January 5, Gurugram Police said it had recovered the car that was allegedly used to dispose of the body of Pahuja, who was shot dead in a hotel room.

"The car was captured in a security camera as being parked near the toll plaza. We learnt that the vehicle was being driven towards Patiala. We were trying to trace the vehicle that was used in the crime," Karan Singh, a constable, Crime Branch of Gurugram Police, said earlier.

Police have claimed that six teams of the crime branch under SIT were engaged in the investigation of this case. The teams also searched for the body at different places in Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.

According to the police, Megha, who was arrested on Monday, was in contact with Abhijeet Singh for about one and a quarter months. After Divya's murder, Megha had come Gurugram on the call of Abhijeet.