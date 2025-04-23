Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram police nab 4 for assaulting on bikers, smashing bikes with baseball bat

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 06:10 AM IST

On Sunday, the four accused, travelling in a car, got into an spat with the group of bike riders on Dwarka Expressway and thrashed them as the matter escalated.

Police in Gurugram on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with an attack on a group of bikers on Dwarka Expressway in which a high-end sports bike was also smashed with a baseball bat, an official said.

Hardik Sharma reportedly used artificial intelligence tools to trace the accused after the incident.(Screengrab from video posted on X by @GreaterNoidaW)
Hardik Sharma reportedly used artificial intelligence tools to trace the accused after the incident.(Screengrab from video posted on X by @GreaterNoidaW)

On Sunday, the four accused, travelling in a car, got into an altercation with the group of bike riders on Dwarka Expressway and thrashed them as the matter escalated. They also targeted their motorcycles and caused extensive damage to one of the two-wheelers.

Hardik Sharma, a complainant in the case, had claimed the attackers were in an inebriated state and he wants them to pay for the bike's damage which ranges from around 4 lakh to 5 lakh.

"The accused were drunk. They started beating Gaurav and Abhinav. When all the bikers were riding away, they (the accused) targeted me on the head with a baseball bat and also damaged my bike. I survived because of my helmet," he added.

A senior police officer said that they were questioning the accused, but it was not clear whether the accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gurugram police nab 4 for assaulting on bikers, smashing bikes with baseball bat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On