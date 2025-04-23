Gurugram police nab 4 for assaulting on bikers, smashing bikes with baseball bat

Police in Gurugram on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with an attack on a group of bikers on Dwarka Expressway in which a high-end sports bike was also smashed with a baseball bat, an official said. Hardik Sharma reportedly used artificial intelligence tools to trace the accused after the incident.(Screengrab from video posted on X by @GreaterNoidaW)

On Sunday, the four accused, travelling in a car, got into an altercation with the group of bike riders on Dwarka Expressway and thrashed them as the matter escalated. They also targeted their motorcycles and caused extensive damage to one of the two-wheelers.

Hardik Sharma, a complainant in the case, had claimed the attackers were in an inebriated state and he wants them to pay for the bike's damage which ranges from around ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

"The accused were drunk. They started beating Gaurav and Abhinav. When all the bikers were riding away, they (the accused) targeted me on the head with a baseball bat and also damaged my bike. I survived because of my helmet," he added.

A senior police officer said that they were questioning the accused, but it was not clear whether the accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.