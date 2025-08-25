Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi, has received nearly 370 applications for 50 scholarships under the Setubandha Scholar Scheme launched in collaboration with the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division of the Union education ministry to enable Gurukul-trained scholars to pursue research at premier Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Gurukul scholars seek grant for research at IITs

Under the scheme, selected candidates, eligible even without formal academic certificates, can earn recognised postgraduate and doctoral qualifications. They will also receive monthly scholarships of ₹40,000 to ₹75,000, an annual contingency grant of ₹1-2 lakh, dual mentorship from CSU and IIT faculty, and access to advanced research facilities and workshops. While the scholars will conduct their research in IIT laboratories under dual mentorship, the final degrees will be conferred by CSU.

Aimed at “recognising and supporting scholars trained in traditional Gurukul systems”, the scheme on its online portal says that it facilitates their “integration into mainstream academia” through PG and PhD degrees and it “bridges traditional Indian knowledge systems with modern academic frameworks”.

While CSU officials said that the move is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations of preserving and promoting ancient culture and knowledge systems and traditions, experts from the science fraternity have termed the move “non-scientific, irrational and masquerading as inclusivity” and cautioned that the scheme risks diluting scientific temper.

CSU received a total of 367 applications from 24 states for the scholarship scheme between July 14 and August 15. Candidates who have studied under a traditional Guru or in a Gurukul for at least 5 years and not more than 32 years have applied for the scholarship scheme. The university officials are scrutinising the applications to invite them for the next rounds of selection.

“This scholarship is meant for students deeply trained in traditional Vidyās and Kalās under the Gurukul system who wish to engage in research, teaching, and academic collaboration at Post Graduation or PhD level. We received 367 applications for 50 scholarships, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra in a month of the online application process. We are scrutinising the applications, and shortlisted candidates will be invited for written and oral tests having equal weightage of 50%, before the final 50 are chosen,” CSU vice chancellor Shrinivasa Varkhedi told HT.

In the written test, candidates will be assessed on the Ashtadasha Vidyasthanas — the 18 foundational disciplines of traditional Indian learning, including the Vedas, Vedangas, Upavedas, Puranas, Nyaya, Mimamsa and Dharmashastras. The oral exam, conducted jointly by CSU and IIT experts, will evaluate their aptitude and depth of understanding of various subjects.

“We will select 50 students who have attained basic expertise in the 18 foundational disciplines of traditional learning in Gurukuls. We aim to complete the written and oral examinations by the end of September,” said Varkhedi.

Candidates assessed by experts as having knowledge equal to a bachelor’s degree may pursue a master’s, while those at a master’s level may be admitted directly to PhD studies.

The fellows will pursue research at IITs across 18 domains, ranging from Vedic philosophy and cognitive sciences, language, history, law, politics, economics, and sciences (mathematics, astronomy, culinary, medicine, agriculture, engineering, architecture, and materials) to arts, design, and edutainment.

Dr Anil Kumar Gourishetty, professor of Physics and Head of the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems at IIT Roorkee, said the institute offers five IKS-related courses for UG and PG students and has an MoU with CSU to integrate traditional knowledge with modern science for innovative, holistic solutions.

“IIT Roorkee had set up its Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems in 2023. The centre has faculties working in areas like computational linguistics, yoga, Sanskrit, Indian maths and astronomy, traditional medicine, Kalari, architecture and tribal studies. The institute also has a student-run Sanskrit club that can help mentor Gurukul students in technical skills. We welcome and support the initiative and the objectives of the scheme are aligned with the goals of the IKS centre,” he said.

D Raghunandan, president of the Delhi Science Forum, questioned the move to admit Gurukul-trained students directly into research programmes without a clear yardstick of their prior education. Raghunandan argued that while conventional education has transparent benchmarks — such as JEE scores or JRF cut-offs — no equivalent criteria exist for traditional systems.

“At the very least, there must be a separate review or interview process to assess whether such students are ready for advanced research. Otherwise, we risk diluting the standards of scientific scholarship,” he added.

He said that genuine research must involve producing new, verifiable knowledge, tested against established scientific methods and reviewed by peers across institutions, not just accepted because it stems from tradition.

Jasdev Singh, founder of Vediconcepts, an organisation and website dedicated to advancing the cause of the Gurukul tradition, said the system is a residential form of education where students live with their teacher (guru) and receive holistic training in knowledge, skills, and conduct.

Acharya Vishambhar of Gurukul Rewali, Sonipat, Haryana, said students usually enter Gurukul after the Upanayana ceremony at age 8 to 12 years, spend 6 to 20 years mastering texts and disciplines, and graduate through the Samāvartana ceremony.

The Setubandha Scholar Scheme is not the first step to integrate traditional knowledge into formal education.

In April 2022, the education ministry approved five new Rashtriya Adarsh Veda Vidyalayas (RAVVs) on the model of the one at Ujjain, aimed at promoting Vedic learning. Of these, only the Puri (Odisha) school is operational, while others at Dwarka, Sringeri, Badrinath and Guwahati are yet to begin. Functioning under the central government recognised Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Sanskrit Shiksha Board (MSRVSSB), RAVVs are mandated to teach all four Vedas along with modern subjects such as science, mathematics, computer science, social sciences, English, Sanskrit and Hindi.

Under the scheme “Preservation of Oral Tradition of Vedic Recitation,” the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan—an autonomous body fully funded by the education ministry—supports traditional learning by providing honorariums to teachers of both Vedic and modern subjects, and stipends to students across 137 Veda Pathshalas and 342 Guru-Shishya Parampara units.