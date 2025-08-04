‘Gutted for England but…’: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak on India's Test win

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed shock over India's stunning win against England in the fifth and final Test, calling the match ‘iconic’. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called what happened in the match 'unbelievable' and said that there is nothing like Test cricket over five days. (File/AP)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sunak said that while he was “gutted” for England, there is “nothing like Test cricket over five days”.

“Unbelievable. Gutted for England but WHAT a series. Brook and Root’s stand, India’s comeback, Woakes batting in a sling - iconic. Test cricket over five days...there's nothing like it,” he wrote on X.

India pulled a thrilling win against England by six runs at The Oval on Monday to win the fifth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Mohammed Siraj was Indian cricket team's start player on Monday and took three quick wickets in less than an hour. He finished with his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and helped India level the series 2-2. With a total of nine wickets in the match, Siraj claimed the ‘Player of the Match’ title.

Md Siraj showered with praises

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also lauded the Indian cricket team for their exceptional win over England and apologised for expressing doubts over India's chances.

“Words fail me….WHAT A WIN! 🇮🇳🏏 Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for #TeamIndia on their series-clinching victory against England! The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special,” he wrote on X.

Giving a shouout to Siraj, Tharoor added, “I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about the outcome yesterday. But @mdsirajofficial never stopped believing! Shabash to our heroes."

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also praised Siraj in with a Hyderabadi twist. “Always a winner@mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!” Owaisi posted on X.

Siraj hails from Telangana's capital Hyderabad and Owaisi represents the constituency in the Lok Sabha.