Guvs, L-Gs key link in federal system, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Kovind urged the governors and L-Gs to make their offices people friendly, interactive and accessible to ordinary people and representatives of different organs of the state.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 02:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The positions of governors and lieutenant governors are the most important link in the federal system, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday.
The positions of governors and lieutenant governors are the most important link in the federal system, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
         

The positions of governors and lieutenant governors are the most important link in the federal system, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday.

Speaking on the concluding day of the 50 conference of governors and lieutenant governors , Kovind said efforts should be made by them to shun the perception that such posts have a “colonial legacy of inaccessibility”.

Kovind urged the governors and L-Gs to make their offices people friendly, interactive and accessible to ordinary people and representatives of different organs of the state.

He announced that on Tuesday, which marks the 70th anniversary of the Constitution, a campaign will be launched to create awareness about fundamental duties among the citizens.

According to a statement issued by the President’s office, the governors’ conference, an annual event, laid emphasis on tribal welfare and issues related to water, agriculture, higher education and ease of living. “The conference took keen interest in tribal welfare issue and pointed out that policies for tribal uplift had to be tailored in accordance with local requirements,” the statement said.

The President said it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect the environment, the statement said.

