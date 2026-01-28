H-1B setback for Indians: Texas backs Trump’s immigration plan, halts visas for state universities, agencies

In another blow mainly to high-skilled Indians, the state of Texas has backed US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration and announced a freeze on H-1B visa applications for state agencies and universities. As per an official letter issued by Abbott, the governor said that the H-1B visa programme has resulted in jobs, which should have been filled by Americans, go to foreign workers instead. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The decision, confirmed by Governor Greg Abbott, comes just months after Trump announced a $100,000 hike for H-1B visa applicants.

As per an official letter issued by Abbott, the H-1B visa programme has resulted in jobs that should have been filled by Americans going to foreign workers instead.

“Rather than serving its intended purpose of attracting the best and brightest individuals from around the world to our nation to fill truly specialized and unmet labor needs, the program has too often been used to fill jobs that otherwise could — and should — have been filled by Texans,” wrote Abbott, who is from Trump's Republic Party.

The governor’s decision also comes as part of his bid to ensure that Texas remains the “strongest economic engine in America".

Federal data cited by the Houston Chronicle shows that a majority of H-1B visa applicants in Texas work at private companies.

However, when it comes to visa applicants in public institutions, many H-1B visa holders are employed in state universities and hospitals.

The current order, which will stay in effect till May 31, 2027, will directly impact public institutions, mainly state universities, hospitals and other agencies.

“Texas state agencies and institutions of higher education collectively employ hundreds of thousands of Texans and have a significant role in shaping the State’s labor market. State government must lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities—particularly those funded with taxpayer dollars—are filled by Texans first,” wrote Abbott.

The Texas governor further directed all state agencies to submit a report by March 27, which should detail the number of applications submitted for renewal, countries of origin for the applicants, expiration dates for current visa holders and more.

Another setback for Indians This new halt in visas comes as another setback for Indians. As per the Pew Research Centre, of the 5.2 million Indians in the United States, at least 570,000 live in Texas.

This includes people living in the US who identify as Indians, Indian-origin residents and Indian immigrants.

Other states with large Indian populations are New Jersey (440,000), New York (390,000) and Illinois (270,000).

Trump's visa move, which was announced in September 2025, is all set to hit the Indian community the worst. As per the population estimate from the US Census Bureau in 2023, at least 66% of immigrants in the US are Indians.

This decision also comes as ties between New Delhi and Washington are being tested by trade and Trump's tariff hikes, which has impacted a 50 percent levy on India for its high tariffs on US goods and purchase of Russian oil amid the Ukraine war.