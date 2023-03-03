'Habit of defaming India...': Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi, Pegasus remark

Union minister Anurag Thakur tore into the Congress and Rahul Gandhi Friday - amid the row over his Cambridge University speech, in which he flagged the government's alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus - accusing him of 'a habit of lying and defaming India'. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

He pointed to Italy leader Giorgia Meloni's praise for prime minister Narendra Modi and chided Gandhi for criticism when 'under PM's leadership, respect for India has increased across the world'.

"Rahul Gandhi is again doing this work of hue and cry on foreign soil. Pegasus is in his mind. Under PM Modi's leadership, respect for India has increased across the world. He should listen to what Italian PM said..." Thakur told ANI.

Girorgio Meloni, in India for a two-day visit, said Modi is 'most loved one of all (world leaders)... he has been a major leader and congratulations for that."

Thakur also hit out over electoral defeats in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. The Congress won just eight seats in total, and could only watch as the BJP returned to power in the first two and formed a coalition in the third.

"Yesterday's result shows Congress has been wiped (out)... they are not able to accept people's mandate... people trust PM Modi," Thakur said.

"This (the defeats) maybe Rahul Gandhi and the Congress can't accept... one by one they are losing all states. This is Congress' habit... to defame India."

"This hate Rahul Gandhi can have for Modi but not for the country. It raises the question - what is Congress' agenda?" he said.

The comment has been seen as referring to both Gandhi's speech in the United Kingdom and his interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera last month, in which he spoke said 'fascism is already there (in India)...'

On Monday Rahul Gandhi spoke at Cambridge and said he believed democracy in India is under threat because oppositions leaders were being silenced.

He flagged the Pegasus issue - a major flashpoint between the ruling BJP and opposition parties in 2021. "I myself had Pegasus on my phone. I've been called by Intelligence officers who say, 'please be careful of what you say…'"

The remark triggered outrage in India and the BJP has rushed to attack; apart from Thakur, the party's Shehzad Poonawalla, said: "...entitled dynast is a serial offender - hatred for one person transcends into hatred for India..."

