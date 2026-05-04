Habra, Kamarhati, Barrackpur, Dum Dum, Barasat, Bidhannagar election results | Live updates

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A celebration in the streets of West Bengal as supporters of various political parties gather with flags and drums ahead of the Assembly election results 2026. (AI generated)

The Election Commission is counting votes today for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. This will cover key seats including Habra, Kamarhati, Barrackpur, Dum Dum, Barasat, and Bidhannagar among 294 constituencies. Voting was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The 2026 results follow several years of political friction in the state. In the 2021 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a landslide victory, even though polls predicted a tight race against the BJP, which became the official opposition with 77 seats. This time, the BJP is capitalising on 15 years of anti-incumbency sentiment. They have focused their campaign on allegations of corruption and concerns over women’s safety, specifically regarding the RG Kar case. The victim’s mother has also contested a seat as a BJP candidate. The two main parties have offered different paths for the state's future. On the one hand, the TMC is running on a platform of continued welfare, promising universal health coverage for women, rural job guarantees, and state-led infrastructure. On the other hand, the BJP is pitching a mix of financial aid and structural shifts, including ₹23,000 monthly payments through the Annapurna Yojana, the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for state workers, and a push for heavy industry to create jobs. Today’s count will show how voters in these key areas and across the state view these competing visions. You can track the shifting numbers and final outcomes through this automated live blog.

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