Home / India News / ‘Had cases of murder, kidnapping…’: Union minister slams Tejashwi Yadav for 'Atiq ji' reference

‘Had cases of murder, kidnapping…’: Union minister slams Tejashwi Yadav for 'Atiq ji' reference

BySanskriti Falor
Apr 17, 2023 07:30 PM IST

“Be it SP or West Bengal CM Mamata, they are in search of vote-bank politics that's why they are shedding tears,” RK Singh said.

Union minister RK Singh on Monday slammed opposition leaders over their reactions to the killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in Prayagraj, accusing them of searching for vote bank politics.

Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh (File)
Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh (File)

Singh also responded to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's comments where he claimed that crime should be eliminated in a lawful manner and the funeral procession of Atiq and Ashraf would be the ‘funeral procession of law’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “Tejashwi Yadav is Dy CM but he addressed Atiq Ahmed as 'Atiq ji' who had cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion against him. Atiq used to kill witnesses against him. He confessed he had connection with LeT. A criminal got killed in gangwar.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said on Monday that it had become “normal” for encounters to occur in UP. Saying that if anything happens in West Bengal the Centre sends federal agencies in the state, Banerjee had also asked people of Uttar Pradesh to protest against the incident.

She said at a press conference, “Encounters have become a normal thing for the people of Uttar Pradesh. People of UP should protest against these encounters. If anything happens in West Bengal, they (BJP) send central agencies. BJP is double engine…double standard.”

Read Here | Atiq Ahmad killing: Shooters shifted to high-security cell in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday set up a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Atiq and Ashraf.

A statement from the office of Prayagraj's top cop said the SIT had been directed to 'complete the investigation in a quality and time-bound manner (and) in a scientific manner..."

A ‘supervision’ team has also been set up by RK Vishwakarma, the Director-General of UP Police to oversee the working of the SIT.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government had formed a three-member judicial committee which would be headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi and will include Brijesh Kumar Soni, another retired judge, and Subesh Kumar Singh, an ex-DGP.

Atif and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range at 10 PM while they were being taken for a medical checkup. The incident took place in presence of the media and was carried out by three men who were posing as journalists. The shooting place on the day Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, who was shot dead in an encounter with UP police, was buried.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

Topics
bjp mamata banerjee tejashwi yadav atiq ahmad + 2 more
bjp mamata banerjee tejashwi yadav atiq ahmad + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out