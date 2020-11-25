Had friends across parties: Leaders mourn Ahmed Patel’s death

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 08:48 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were among leaders who on Wednesday condoled the death of Ahmed Patel, who died on after multi-organ failure at a hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was 71.

Patel’s son, Faisal Patel, said in a tweet that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30am on Wednesday. “With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah,” he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

Patel, also the treasurer of the Congress party, had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the intensive care unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Here is what the leaders said:

President Kovind

“Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader. His amiability won him friends across party lines. My condolences to his family and friends,” the President tweeted.

Venkaiah Naidu

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Ahmed Patel. He was an able parliamentarian and always maintained cordial relations with leaders across the political spectrum. My condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Prime Minister Modi

“Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Sonia Gandhi

“In Sh. Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others,” Sonia Gandhi said in her condolence message for Patel, who served as her political secretary for years.

“I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support,” the Congress president said.

Rahul Gandhi

“It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family,” the former Congress president tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

“Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace,” she tweeted.

Randeep Singh Surjewala

“I am speechless. For a person whom all friends and opponents used the epithet - ‘Ahmed Bhai’. He always performed his duty and remained committed. He always considered the party as his family. He transcended party lines and touched everyone’s hearts. I still cannot believe it. Alvida Ahmed ji,” the Congress general secretary tweeted.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel

“The news of the demise of the valuable gem of the party Ahmed Bhai, who was steadfast in his commitment to the Congress ideology, is shocking for all of us. His passing away is an irreparable loss for Congress, Gujarat and the entire country. God may provide his family members strength. Om Shanti,” Baghel tweeted.