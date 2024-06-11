 ‘Had Priyanka contested…’: Rahul Gandhi's bold assertion on Varanasi Lok Sabha contest | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Had Priyanka contested…’: Rahul Gandhi's bold assertion on Varanasi Lok Sabha contest

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2024 06:30 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was addressing party workers in Rae Bareli following his victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a bold assertion about the potential outcome of the Lok Sabha general elections, suggesting that if his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had contested the Varanasi seat, she would have defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a significant margin.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing party workers in Rae Bareli.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing party workers in Rae Bareli.

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered its worst performance in Uttar Pradesh since 2014, winning 33 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded general elections, four less than the Samajwadi Party's tally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who even initially trailed in the Varanasi seat against Congress's Ajay Rai, won the seat by a significantly reduced margin of 1.6 lakh.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Varanasi mein jaan bacha ke nikle hain pradhan mantri,” Rahul Gandhi said at ‘Aabhar Sabha’ in Rae Bareli. “Had my sister contested the Varanasi seat, the prime minister would have been defeated by 2 to 3 lakh votes.”

Read: Number Theory: Why was Modi's victory margin in Varanasi lower?

Rahul Gandhi also extended gratitude to the Samajwadi Party for their cooperation during the campaign. "I want to tell the Samajwadi Party that every single worker of your party cooperated with the Congress in the fight," he said.

"Earlier alliances used to happen, but there were always complaints of non-cooperation. But this time in the alliance, all the allies everywhere across the country fought in cooperation, together."

Read: Giving Rahul to Rae Bareli people, he won't disappoint you: Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi attributed this unity to a growing realisation of the BJP's alleged threats to democratic values.

"It happened because the country realised that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were trying to play with the Constitution," he said. “The first time we saw India's PM openly doing politics of hate and violence. This was against India's culture and religion.”

Read: Kashi’s huge support my moral victory: UPCC chief

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lauded the party workers for fighting in “adverse circumstances” and filling up the shoes of Kishori Lal Sharma who contested and won from Amethi.

“You fought in adverse circumstances. For the first time, Kishori Lal Sharma was not here to oversee the election management. He was fighting his election in Amethi,” she said.

This is the first visit of both Congress leaders to Raebareli after Rahul Gandhi won the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Had Priyanka contested…’: Rahul Gandhi's bold assertion on Varanasi Lok Sabha contest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On