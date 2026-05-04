Haflong, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Samaguri, Barchalla election results | Live updates

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Jayanta Malla Baruah of the BJP secured Nalbari seat in 2021. Cogress's Nandita Garlosa is contesting from Haflong Madipur constituency seat. (X/@jayanta_malla/@GorlosaNandita)

The Election Commission is announcing results today for the Haflong, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Samaguri and Barchalla seats. These constituencies are among the 126 assembly seats in Assam for which votes are being counted today. Voting for the Assam Assembly elections was held in a single phase on April 9. The 2026 results come against the backdrop of significant political upheaval in the state. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP-led alliance secured a decisive majority, winning 75 seats to form the government. The BJP itself won 60 seats, while its allies—Asom Gana Parishad (9) and United People’s Party Liberal (6)—accounted for the remaining 15. The Congress, meanwhile, won just 29 of the 95 seats it contested. This time, the Congress is aiming for a comeback after a decade out of power. In the run-up to the polls, the party launched sharp attacks on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It accused Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, of holding multiple foreign passports and possessing undisclosed properties in Dubai. Sarma strongly denied the allegations and filed an FIR against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, who had raised the claims at a press conference. The Congress has centred its campaign on allegations of corruption, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge describing the current Assam government as the most corrupt in the country and accusing Sarma of enriching himself instead of working for the people. The party is confident of returning to power, claiming it could win 72–73 of the 126 seats. Today’s results—trackable via this automated live blog—will reveal how voters across Assam, including in Haflong, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Samaguri and Barchalla, have responded to these political developments.

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