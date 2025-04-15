Saudi Haj portal reopens to accommodate 10,000 Indian pilgrims: Govt

The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Tuesday announced that the Saudi Hajj Ministry has agreed to re-open the Haj (Nusuk) Portal for Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs) to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims, based on current availability in Mina. Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar was on a visit to Saudi Arabia last week to review the preparations being made for Haj.(Representational Image.)

MoMA has issued urgent directions to CHGOs to complete their process without delay, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the CHGOs failed to meet critical Saudi deadlines and could not finalise required contracts for Mina camps, accommodation, and transportation—despite repeated reminders.

However, after the Indian government's intervention, the Saudi Hajj Ministry agreed to re-open the Hajj (Nusuk) Portal to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims.

The development comes after a recent Times of India report said the fate of around 52,000 Indian Hajj pilgrims was uncertain after Saudi Arabia cancelled zones in Mina that were previously allocated to private tour operators.

Of the total Hajj pilgrims' quota allocated to India, 70 per cent will be handled by the Hajj Committee of India while the remainder will be allocated to private Hajj Group Organisers, according to the government's Haj Policy for 2025.

The ministry has said a quota of 1,75,025 (1.75 lakh) was allotted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India for 2025.

Last week, the Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar, accompanied by Joint Secretary CPS Bakshi, visited Jeddah to review the ongoing Hajj preparations for Indian pilgrims.

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, visited Saudi Arabia from January 11 to January 14.

The visit entailed important engagements about the preparations for the Hajj pilgrimage.

This included the signing of the Bilateral Agreement for Hajj 2025, attending the inaugural session of the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition, and bilateral meetings with Saudi dignitaries.

What dates are set for Hajj 2025?

Hajj this year is likely to be held between June 4 and June 9, 2025, depending on the moon sighting that signals the start of Zil-Hajj, the final month of the Islamic calendar.