Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Russian firm United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) to pursue the licensed production of the regional commercial aircraft SJ-100, and another deal with Pawan Hans Limited for supplying 10 Dhruv NG (new generation) choppers to the helicopter service provider, officials said. The developments signal HAL’s new push to boost its minuscule civil business, which accounts for barely 5% of its total turnover. HAL counts on SJ-100, Dhruv NG helicopters to grow civil aviation business

“Our business is structured around military platforms, and we are now looking at diversifying into the civil sector as a corporate strategy. Around 25% of our turnover is likely to come from non-military business in another 10 years,” HAL chairman DK Sunil said at Wings India 2026, the four-day civil aviation show that began at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The SJ-100, Dhruv NG and Hindustan-228 light transport aircraft — all on display at the show — will spearhead HAL’s ambitious civil campaign, he said.

The teaming agreement signed with UAC seeks to lay the groundwork for production of the SJ-100, a twin-engine narrow-body aircraft, in India within three years. Before production of the 103-seater aircraft begins, HAL will facilitate the lease of up to 10 SJ-100s to Indian operators directly from UAC over the next 18 months—a step aimed at gaining a better grasp of issues related to aircraft maintenance and ground support.

The regional jet, Sunil said, will fill a key gap in short-haul connectivity and boost self-reliance in the civil aviation sector. The teaming agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the two firms in Moscow on October 2025 for SJ-100 production.

HAL’s internal estimates suggest the Indian aviation sector will require around 200 jets in this category over the next 10 years, and another 350 to serve international tourist destinations in the vast Indian Ocean region.

India will also require around 400 helicopters in the Dhruv NG category in the coming years, Sunil said, adding that deliveries to Pawan Hans Limited will be completed by the end of the financial year 2026-27. Those interested in buying these helicopters include the Border Security Force, several states, including Karnataka and Odisha, and some south-east Asian countries, he said. HAL also plans to tap the potential of heli-tourism in the north to boost sales. To be sure, earlier variants of the Dhruv are operated by the three services and the Coast Guard.

In December 2025, HAL received certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for indigenous manufacturing of the Shakti civil engine—the first time the DGCA has certified an aero engine for indigenous production. According to HAL, the move represents a major leap forward in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies.

The twin-engine helicopter features a world-class, civil-certified glass cockpit and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness. It also incorporates crashworthy seats and self-sealing fuel tanks for enhanced safety.

HAL is targeting Caribbean nations, Indonesia, Malaysia and some other countries to export the Hindustan-228, whose amphibious variant is likely to be rolled out next year, Sunil added.