HAL official facing probe flees after burning documents, Rs 1.67 lakh cash

Facing an inquiry into financial irregularities, an official of a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) unit in Odisha’s Koraput district allegedly fled after burning official documents and currency notes worth Rs 1.67 lakh, police said Thursday.

Bhaben Mitra, the finance manager at the HAL factory at Sunabeda area, was facing inquiry over some financial irregularities detected during an audit. However, he was not submitting the necessary documents demanded.

Sunabeda sub divisional police officer Niranjan Behera said Mitra had promised to deposit the documents in the morning. However, he burnt the documents and currency notes worth Rs 1.67 lakh and and fled his house, he said.

The HAL officials have put up notice at the residence of Mitra announcing his dismissal.

However Mitra’s wife refuted the allegations and termed the case a conspiracy against her husband.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 23:59 IST