Half of Covid deaths in Rajasthan are in 60-plus age group

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:06 IST

An audit of deaths due to coronavirus disease in Rajasthan has found that half of the casualties were reported in the 60-plus age group and most of the deaths owing to the infection occurred in urban areas. The data also shows that 70% of the deceased had comorbidities.

Out of the 453 deaths reported in the state until July 5, 228 were patients who were in the 60-plus age group and 375 were residents of urban areas. The data shows that 139 cases or roughly 30% of all 453 instances of deaths due to coronavirus were among patients without any comorbidities. The remaining had one or more than one comorbidities such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, kidney diseases and asthma. Five of the Sars-Cov-2 infected women died during pregnancy and one died during giving birth to a child, as per the audited data.

The health department also did a social audit of people who were declared dead on arrival at hospitals. Until July 5, 78 Covid-19 positive people were declared dead on arrival. Social audit of 41 of these cases has been done and the remaining cases are held up for various reasons including the mandatory waiting period of three weeks after a Covid 19 related death, for an audit to be conducted.

“The social audit found that in at least one-fourth of these cases, the cause of death was the delay in taking the decision to take a person to the hospital. Five deaths were attributed to delay in treatment,” said an official who was involved in the audit process.

The age classification of the deceased is as follows: 7 were under 10 years of age; 15 were aged between 11 to 20 years; 75 deceased were in the age group of 21-40; 155 were in the age group of 41-60 and 201 were above 60 years of age.

One the front of comorbidities, 154 deceased were diagnosed with one comorbidity; 111 had two; 39 had three; eight had four and two of the deceased had five comorbidities, the data showed.

Most of the deaths took place at an institutional facility leaving six infected people who died at home. Among the deaths in hospitals, 216 were reported from Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, 41 from Jaipur’s private hospitals, 49 from Jodhpur Medical College, 17 deaths reported in AIIMS Jodhpur, 16 in Kota medical college, 25 in Bikaner medical college, 26 in Kota medical college and nine in Udaipur medical college. Forty-five deaths were reported from district hospitals or community health centres (CHCs). Outside Jaipur, only one death was reported from a private hospital in Ajmer.