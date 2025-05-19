Menu Explore
Half of Pakistan mosques serve as terror fronts: PoJK activist

ANI |
May 19, 2025 04:38 PM IST

Professor Sajjad Raja revealed the harsh realities of life in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism.

Professor Sajjad Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party for Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL), revealed the harsh realities of life in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and highlighted Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism.

50 per cent mosques in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir harbour terrorism, says Professor Sajjad Raja(Representative image/AFP)
While speaking to ANI on Operation Sindoor, Professor Sajjad Raja stated that while the operation has made terrorist groups and the Pakistan Army more careful, it hasn't instilled fear.

"The army itself doesn't die. It sends out puppets to die, so they are not scared but will certainly be more cautious now that they've been exposed," he said.

On the existence of terror camps, Professor added, "Yes, there are many terror camps still operating in PoJK and across Pakistan. In fact, around 50% of mosques in Pakistan have become fronts for terrorism." He pointed out how these camps have evolved to avoid detection, becoming more discreet but still training people for attacks.

Explaining Pakistan's obsession with terrorism over development, Professor Raja said the country functions as a "garrison state" where the military dominates policy, economy, and society. "The Pakistan Army runs 54 commercial companies and thrives on the narrative that India is an existential threat," he stated.

He added that the army manipulates public perception, creating conflict with India whenever its internal credibility wanes, as seen after the recent fallout with Imran Khan.

Commenting on the Pahalgam terror attack and India's response with Operation Sindoor, Professor Raja acknowledged that the action sent a strong signal globally but warned that China's backing of Pakistan remains a significant obstacle. "As long as China protects Pakistan, the threat remains. The international community must unite against state-sponsored terrorism," he said.

Describing the abysmal living conditions in PoJK, he said, “For nearly 7 million people, there is not even a single hospital with proper facilities. There are no proper roads, schools, or universities. Everything, from healthcare to education, is run on donations by the people themselves.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
