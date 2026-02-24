HAL: LCA Mk-1 involved in minor technical incident on the ground

State-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday said that the light combat aircraft Mk-1 Tejas was recently involved in a technical incident on ground, and that the issue was being examined closely. An Indian Air Force spokesperson offered no comments on the development that came months after an LCA crashed at the Dubai airshow. (Shutterstock)

The clarification followed media reports that said a locally produced jet had crashed at a frontline airbase.

“HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground,” it said in a statement.

“LCA Tejas maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and HAL is working closely with the IAF for a speedy resolution,” the HAL statement added.

An IAF pilot was killed last November after an LCA Mk-1 crashed during a demonstration flight at the Dubai airshow. That was the second crash involving the India-built single-engine fighter jet.

The latest controversy comes at a time when the IAF is looking at inducting an advanced variant of the plane, the LCA Mk-1A.

Earlier, a Tejas fighter jet had crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in March 2024, minutes after taking part in a tri-services exercise that sought to demonstrate the strides India has made towards self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. The pilot ejected safely at the time.

IAF inducted its first LCA Mk-1 in July 2016 and currently operates two squadrons (a squadron has 16 to 18 planes).

The IAF has so far placed two separate orders for a total of 180 LCA Mk-1As with a combined value of ₹1.1 lakh crore to shore up its fighter fleet.

The first contract for 83 jets was inked in February 2021, followed by a second one for 97 fighters in September 2025.

To be sure, none of the fighters ordered five years back has been delivered yet. The IAF could get the delivery of the first of the 83 jets ordered in the coming months, and the contract is likely to be executed over the next four to five years. The delivery under the second contract for 97 aircraft is expected to begin in 2027-28 and be wrapped up over six years.