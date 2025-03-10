Bengaluru, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Monday called the recent rape of an Israeli woman and a homestay operator near Hampi "very unfortunate" and assured that the state government is seriously considering ways to strengthen the security for tourists so that such incidents don't recur. Hampi gangrape: H K Patil says govt seriously considers ways to strengthen security of tourists

Patil said he will request Home Minister G Parameshwara to convene a meeting of very senior officers to discuss the same.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said, "It is very unfortunate that such a crime is committed in Hampi and around. In fact, government has taken all serious measures to summon the people who are involved, and we are trying our best to give courage to the victims. In fact, the government is seriously thinking of how to strengthen the security for tourists."

The Law Minister said he will sit with Parameshwara with his suggestions and request him to convene a meeting of very senior officers.

"We will evolve some very strict measures so that this type of incidents doesn't repeat anytime," he assured.

Responding to a question about alleged drug and ganja abuse in the area of Anegundi near Hampi and if the government needs to relook at the security parameters, Patil said, "The incident makes us emotionally feel like that. We will consider all aspects and even if it is necessary to take a re-look at the security parameters and other measures to be initiated about homestays, resorts etc. The government will definitely take them up."

According to the police, two women including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing near Hampi on Thursday night, police said.

Three male tourists who were with the women were also assaulted and pushed into a canal and one of them was found dead.

Three men involved in the crime have been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.