Hampi rape case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls it ‘heinous crime,’ says two arrested

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday condemned the Hampi rape incident as a “heinous crime” and said that two accused had been arrested, with the investigation ongoing. Hampi rape case: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

“As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent investigation, and swiftly apprehend the culprits. The police have already arrested two accused and are continuing the investigation,” Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also vowed that the strictest action would be taken against the accused as per law. He also assured that the police are investigating the case.

“I came to know about this yesterday. Two people have been arrested, and one is at large. They had gone there at midnight for star watching. Police are investigating. We will take action as per the law,” Shivakumar told ANI.

Two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly gang-raped by three men near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district on the night of March 6, Koppal Police said on Saturday.

The male tourist accompanying them was later found dead, they added.

Hampi rape case: What exactly happened?

As per the police, a 29-year-old homestay operator, three male tourists, and an Israeli tourist went to the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake for stargazing.

As they were sitting near the canal, playing guitar and stargazing, the accused approached them and asked where they could get petrol.

“On the night of March 6, after dinner, we decided to go and watch the stars at night. We took our scooters and rode to the bank of the Tungabhadra Canal, near Durgamma Gudi, near Sanapur Lake. While we were watching the stars and playing the guitar, around 10:30 pm, three men approached us on a motorcycle, asking for petrol in Kannada,” the homestay operator alleged.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP for calling his budget 'Halal'

When the homestay owner told them that there was no petrol station nearby, one of the three men suddenly demanded ₹100. However, after they repeatedly insisted, one of the male tourists gave them 20 rupees, the complainant further said.

When they refused to give them more money, the accused started arguing and threatening them with stones.

After an altercation, the two men allegedly assaulted and raped the homestay operator and Israeli tourist, while the third pushed the male tourists into the water canal.

"I was seriously bleeding. Two of the accused joined forces and dragged me to the side of the canal. One of them strangled me and took off my clothes. One by one they forcibly beat me and raped me," the homestay operator alleged in her complaint.

Also Read | Chinese student found guilty in British court of drugging and raping 10 women

Similarly, one of the accused dragged the Israeli tourist away and raped her.

“While we were screaming and crying, the three men left with their motorcycle,” she alleged.

Congress leader blames BJP

Meanwhile, Sowmya Reddy, President of the Karnataka Mahila Congress, said that the Karnataka government is taking steps to ensure the security and safety of women.

"I have not heard about this incident but I just want to say that in the last 11-12 years since the BJP government has come to power at the Centre, crimes against women have increased, and women have become unsafe, so we demand equality, we demand security, we demand equal opportunity and I really want to say that the Karnataka government is taking steps to ensure security and safety," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP GC Chandrashekhar called the Hampi rape incident “unfortunate,” and said that the state will take action against the culprits.