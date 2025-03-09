Hampi rape case: Third accused arrested in Tamil Nadu

The third accused in the horrific Hampi rape case was arrested on Sunday, confirmed Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi. Hampi: Police personnel conduct an investigation after two women, including a foreign national, were allegedly raped near the Hampi heritage site.(PTI)

"Three people were involved in this horrific crime, which should never have happened. Two were arrested yesterday, and the third was caught today," said Tangadagi, who is also the Koppal district in-charge minister.

According to police, the third accused was arrested in Tamil Nadu, where he had fled after the crime.

The incident, which occurred on March 6 in Karnataka's Hampi, sent shockwaves across the country. A 27-year-old Israeli tourist and another woman were assaulted and gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of the Tungabhadra canal along with two other companions.

Also Read | Hampi rape case: We are taking it very seriously, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

The police said three youths approached the tourist group, which also included the homestay operator, and asked for directions to a petrol pump on the fateful night.

When the tourists expressed their unawareness, the youths robbed them.

After that, one of the tourists engaged in a verbal altercation with the accused and in a fit of anger, the men pushed the tourists into the canal.

According to the police, a 29-year-old homestay operator and a female Israeli tourist were sexually assaulted, while three male tourists were pushed into the canal. While two of them managed to escape, one went missing. Later, Bibash’s body was recovered.

CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar assure strict punishment for the accused

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday condemned the Hampi rape incident as a “heinous crime” and said that two accused had been arrested.

“As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent investigation, and swiftly apprehend the culprits," Siddaramaiah wrote on X at the time.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also vowed that the strictest action would be taken against the accused as per law. He also assured that the police are investigating the case.

(With PTI inputs)