'Hamse bade neta ho to bolo’: UP minister loses cool, throws mic on stage | Watch

A video of Nishadraj Party chief and cabinet minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad has gone viral wherein he can be seen losing his cool and throwing a microphone on the stage as party workers seemed not to be paying heed towards his remarks.

“Agar humse bada neta ho toh bolo nahi toh suno (If you are a bigger politician than me, then speak, else listen),” Nishad is heard saying.

The cabinet minister was attending a meeting of party workers at Hindi Bhawan auditorium in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district when the incident happened, according to a report by Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.

"’Kitna bada neta ho’?” Nishad said after taking back the microphone that he had slammed into the workers a while ago. “‘Barbad ho jaoge, dusre ke ishare pe chal rahe ho na’ (How big a politician are you? You will be ruined. You are following in someone else's footsteps, right?).”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

He then gestured at a party employee and asked what he wanted. “‘Dhirendra, kya chahte ho? Barbaadi’? (What do you desire? Your downfall?)”, he added.

“I'm speaking here on the stage. You should listen if you wish to. Why do you continue to speak, then? You can argue later. First try to understand. The programme was unintentionally set up in this flood-stricken area. It shouldn't have happened here. The media and reporters have heard my explanation of this,” he further said.

According to reports, the programme remained stalled for about 20 minutes. Later, following the intervention of senior party workers, the programme resumed.

