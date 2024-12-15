Hand grenade found near PWD contractor’s home in Imphal East, extortion suspected

IMPHAL: A hand grenade was reportedly found near the residence of a public works department (PWD) special contractor in Imphal East, under the jurisdiction of Heingang police station, on Sunday morning. Hand grenade found near PWD contractor’s home in Manipur

Despite measures taken by the Manipur police to combat the rising extortion, bomb threats continue to plague various sectors in the state, with the latest incident occurring at the residence of a 52-year-old contractor, Thokchom Sankar, in Kairang Makha Leikai.

“We received information that a bomb was found at the gate of Sankar’s residence in Kairang Makha Leikai, Lane No. 3, Imphal East. A police team visited the spot. The hand grenade was placed at the gate, along with a warning note that read: ‘Who can save your family, Sankar?’” said a district police officer.

The bomb was discovered by joggers around 6 am, he added.

The police suspect that the bomb threat is linked to extortion activities.

The bomb was seized by the Imphal East district commando unit. “However, the motive behind the threat and the identity of the perpetrators are yet to be determined,” said the police officer.

A case has been registered at Heingang police station, and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police issued a press statement late Saturday announcing the arrest of six cadres of the proscribed underground outfit PREPAK (People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak) and the killing of one member in Salungpham, Thoubal district, under the jurisdiction of Heirok police station.

The police said the cadres had come from the Kakching Khunou area to carry out extortion activities in Salungpham village.

“The deceased, Laishram Priyam, was reported missing since August 13. His family had filed a missing person’s report. Later, it was discovered that he had joined PREPAK and was staying in Kakching Khunou,” said the press note.

The police statement further revealed that six assault rifles and ammunition recovered during the operation that were looted from police armories.

Forensic teams and magistrates are conducting investigations, the statement added.