Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grenades found at ICICI Bank and Kangla Foods in Manipur; extortion suspected

ByThomas Ngangom
Dec 11, 2024 02:33 PM IST

Two hand grenades were found in Manipur, one outside ICICI Bank and another at Kangla Foods, prompting police investigations amid extortion concerns.

A hand grenade was reportedly discovered on Wednesday outside the ICICI Bank branch at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai in Imphal West. Another similar explosive device was found at Kangla Foods in Nambol, Bishnupur district, said police.

The hand grenade found in front of the ICICI Bank branch at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai (HT photo)
The hand grenade found in front of the ICICI Bank branch at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai (HT photo)

These discoveries come as the Manipur government steps up precautionary measures to combat extortion.

A team led by the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Singjamei Police Station rushed after they were alerted about a grenade on the stairs leading to the main door of the ICICI Bank branch.

“The bomb was found by joggers around 8 am. It was missing the lever, so we called in the bomb disposal squad to handle the situation. They safely recovered the grenade by 10 am,” said an officer.

A case has been registered for further investigation and legal action.

Also Read: Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan in Manipur: Police

“The device is a highly explosive No. 36 hand grenade. However, the identities of those who planted it and their motive are still unclear. We suspect it may be related to extortion,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the bomb found at Kangla Foods in Nambol, Bishnupur district, was accompanied by a warning note that read, “Contact us within 24 hours at the given phone number... this is the last warning for the manager.”

The bomb was also safely recovered and seized following the appropriate legal procedures.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On