Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan in Manipur: Police

ByThomas Ngangom
Oct 28, 2024 09:33 AM IST

Police, after being informed about the grenade, cordoned off the area and were working to remove it, an officer said

A hand grenade was found in front of the gates of GP Women’s College, located near the Raj Bhavan, on Monday morning, police officials said.

The college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan. (HT sourced photo)
The college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan.

The grenade was placed along with a warning note.

According to Manipur Police, passers-by near the GP Women’s College gate on Central Jail Road, Imphal, spotted the grenade at around 6am.

A team from Imphal Police Station reached the spot along with the Manipur Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

The BDS team successfully defused the bomb at around 6:40am and it was disposed of at Lamphel Game Village area around 7:20am.

Those involved behind the bomb placement are yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered at Imphal Police Station for further investigation.

