Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan in Manipur: Police
Oct 28, 2024 09:33 AM IST
Police, after being informed about the grenade, cordoned off the area and were working to remove it, an officer said
A hand grenade was found in front of the gates of GP Women’s College, located near the Raj Bhavan, on Monday morning, police officials said.
The grenade was placed along with a warning note.
According to Manipur Police, passers-by near the GP Women’s College gate on Central Jail Road, Imphal, spotted the grenade at around 6am.
Also Read: Curfew imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur
A team from Imphal Police Station reached the spot along with the Manipur Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).
The BDS team successfully defused the bomb at around 6:40am and it was disposed of at Lamphel Game Village area around 7:20am.
Those involved behind the bomb placement are yet to be ascertained.
A case has been registered at Imphal Police Station for further investigation.