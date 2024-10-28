Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan in Manipur: Police

A hand grenade was found in front of the gates of GP Women’s College, located near the Raj Bhavan, on Monday morning, police officials said. The college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan. (HT sourced photo)

The grenade was placed along with a warning note.

According to Manipur Police, passers-by near the GP Women’s College gate on Central Jail Road, Imphal, spotted the grenade at around 6am.

Also Read: Curfew imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur

A team from Imphal Police Station reached the spot along with the Manipur Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

The BDS team successfully defused the bomb at around 6:40am and it was disposed of at Lamphel Game Village area around 7:20am.

Those involved behind the bomb placement are yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered at Imphal Police Station for further investigation.