Manipur violence: Two more houses set ablaze in Jiribam district

Two Meitei houses were set ablaze by unknown miscreants at Nungkhal in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Saturday night, a day after suspected Kuki militants attacked the Borobekera police station and set three Meitei houses on fire. Police said they along with CRPF jawans conducted a search operation in and around strategic areas of Jiribam district; however, no individuals were arrested, nor were any arms seized.

Nungkhal village is located approximately 25 km east of the Jiribam district headquarters.

Jiribam superintendent of police (SP) Robinson said unknown miscreants set ablaze two houses, including one abandoned house, at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

“The district police and CRPF jawans rushed to the spot to control the situation and rescued the owner of one house, L. Samerendra, safely. He is now under the safe custody of the Jiribam police station,” he said.

Samerendra told the media that around eight armed miscreants, speaking Hmar language, set ablaze two houses built on his rubber farm in Nungkhal village.

“I had employed some Bengali labourers at my rubber farm, and they had been staying in the houses,” he said.

The SP said that the district police along with CRPF jawans conducted a search operation in and around strategic areas of Jiribam district; however, no individuals were arrested, nor were any arms seized. A case has been registered at the Jiribam police station for further investigation.