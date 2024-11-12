Woman injured in Srinagar market grenade attack dies

A woman who was injured in a grenade attack at a popular flea market in Srinagar earlier this month succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, PTI reported, citing officials. Forensic team collects samples from the site of a grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar on Nov. 3, 2024. (PTI)

The grenade attack took place on November 3 at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Srinagar and left 12 persons injured.

Abida, 45, who was among those injured, succumbed to injuries at the SMHS hospital this morning. She was a resident of the Naidkhai area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, according to PTI.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in connection with the grenade attack.

Last week, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi on Friday said that police solved the attack case with the arrest of three terror associates.

“Srinagar police cracked the case in very less time and collected a lot of clues and witnesses and arrested the [three] terrorists and their associates in the case,” Birdi said.

The three terrorist associates were identified as Usama Yaseen Sheikh son of Mohammad Yaseen Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh son of Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Ikhrajpora, Srinagar and Afnan Mansoor Naik son of Manzoor Ahmad Naik resident of Watoo, currently residing in Ikhrajpora, Srinagar.

The terrorist associates, now in police custody, were found to have provided planning and logistical support, including reconnaissance. “Usama Sheikh, an over-ground worker (OGW) with a history of involvement in terrorism-related activities, executed the grenade attack,” the spokesperson said.

Police said Usama Sheikh had been previously arrested in 2018 in connection with a case registered at Nowhatta and had been lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar, for several months before being released on bail.

“Further investigation revealed that the accused persons were acting under the direction of two identified terrorist handlers of Pakistan proscribed LeT terrorist outfit. However, their identities are being withheld at this stage as the investigation continues,” a spokesperson said.