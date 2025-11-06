'Aap tattoo lagake...': PM Modi's question to Deepti Sharma sparks laughter | Watch

PM Modi took turns to interact with the all the players. During his interaction with Deepti Sharma, PM Modi asked her about Hanuman Ji's tattoo on her left arm. " Aap tattoo lagake ghumti rehti hain, toh Hanuman ji aapki kya madad karte hain (You have a tattoo...how does Hanuman ji help you?", PM Modi asked her, sparking laughter from everyone in the room.

World Cup Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma's tattoo sure caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention on the field. It came up for discussion when PM Modi and the women cricketers who recently brought glory to India sat down for a light-hearted conversation.

Responding to the question, Sharma said: "I have more faith in Hanuman ji than in me. Whenever I face difficulties, taking his name helps me a lot." PM Modi also agreed, saying belief in God lets people get rid of their worries. PM Modi also asked Deepti Sharma about the 'Jai Shri Ram' written in the cricketer's Instagram bio.

He once again drew laughter from the women players when he asked Deepti Sharma how true it is that she shows “dadagiri” on the field.

Not just Deepti Sharma's tattoo, even skin care routine came up for discussion during the meeting. Top-order batter Harleen Deol asked PM Modi about his skin care routine, leaving the room in-splits.

"I do not think about all that," the PM responded with a hearty laugh.

Days after India lifted the World Cup trophy by defeating South Africa by 52 runs, PM Modi met all the women players on Wednesday, along with head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas.

"Our aim is that we meet you again and again in the future and take photos with you and your team again and again," skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could be heard saying in a video of the interaction.

She also recalled the women players meeting PM Modi back in 2017 when India lost to England by a mere nine runs in the Women's World Cup final. "At that time, we did not come with a trophy. But it is a matter of great honour for us that this time, for something we have been working so hard for so many years, we have brought the trophy here," the skipper said.

PM Modi also lauded the women players for their “great job” and emphasized the significance of cricket in India.