‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:17 IST

MK Stalin-led DMK has roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC or Indian Political Action Committee for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu scheduled to be held next year.

DMK has been out of power in Tamil Nadu for a decade, and is making all-out effort to wrest control of the state from rival AIADMK.

“Happy to share that many bright and like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of I-PAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!” Stalin tweeted on Sunday.

Responding to the DMK leader, the I-PAC said that its Tamil Nadu team will help the party to secure an emphatic victory in the Assembly polls next year.

“Thanks Thiru MK Stalin for the opportunity. The I-PAC Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with DMK to help secure an emphatic victory in 2021 elections and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your able leadership,” I-PAC tweeted.

The AIADMK, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Palaniswami (co-coordinator) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (coordinator), is straining every nerve to strengthen the party and post electoral wins following the death of its chief J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Palaniswami is co-coordinator and Panneerselvam coordinator of the AIADMK.

In a morale booster, the AIADMK wrested two assembly segments - one each from the DMK and its ally Congress - in last year’s bypolls and gave a tough fight to the Opposition in the recent rural civic polls, coming a close second.

Kishor was recently expelled from the Janata Dal (United) by party boss Nitish Kumar after differences over JD(U) support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Citizenship (Amendment) Act it CAA. Kumar and Kishor has teamed up for Bihar elections in 2015 and tasted success.

Kishor is also offering services to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for state polls in 2021, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.