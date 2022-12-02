‘Hardworking, humble’: PM Modi, top leaders send birthday greetings to JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top leaders on Friday wished BJP chief JP Nadda on his 62nd birthday. The Prime Minister - in a tweet in Hindi - wished the BJP national president "a long and healthy life" and praised him for infusing “new enthusiasm and energy” in the ruling party.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा जी को जन्मदिन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। उन्होंने अपनी नेतृत्व क्षमता से भाजपा में नया जोश और नई ऊर्जा भरने का काम किया है।ईश्वर उन्हें दीर्घायु और आरोग्यपूर्ण जीवन प्रदान करे। @JPNadda

“An ardent nationalist, a skillful organiser, an epitome of modesty and an inspiration to crores of workers... happy birthday to BJP National President Shri J P Nadda,” read the party's post, loosely translated from Hindi.

Greeting Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: “With your diligence, focus and extraordinary efforts BJP today has reached impeccable heights.”

My heartiest birthday greetings to our party President Shri @JPNadda Ji. With your diligence, focus and extraordinary efforts @BJP4India today has reached impeccable heights.



We draw immense strength from your inspiring leadership. Best wishes 🙏#HBDayNaddaJi



We draw immense strength from your inspiring leadership. Best wishes 🙏#HBDayNaddaJi pic.twitter.com/Eb3Afy0MJ4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 2, 2022

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar called the leader “tireless and hardworking” in his birthday wishes. “Under his dynamic leadership the BJP is scaling greater heights fulfilling the aspirations of the millions of party karyakartas to make Atmanirbhar Bharat,” wrote Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Karnataka BJP leader Tejasvi Surya heaped praises on Nadda's leadership as he wrote, “He effectively led party even during testing Covid times, gave dimension of Seva to a political organisation and expanded party footprint even while winning elections. Wishing you a great year, Adhyaksh Ji.”

Birthday wishes to National President Sri @JPNadda Ji.



He effectively led party even during testing Covid times, gave dimension of Seva to a political organisation and expanded party footprint even while winning elections.



Wishing you a great year, Adhyaksh Ji.#HBDNaddaJi pic.twitter.com/mpYIgiD4zB — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 2, 2022

Wishing the party's national president, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “Heartiest birthday greetings from Maharashtra, to our leader BJP National President Mananeeya J P Nadda ji!”.

Jagat Prakash Nadda assumed the top role in the BJP in January 2020 after replacing home minister Amit Shah. Prior to becoming the 11th president of the BJP, he served as Union minister of health and family welfare between 2014 and 2019.