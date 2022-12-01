Nadda says Gehlot-led Congress govt put brakes on development, seeks its ouster

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday blamed Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for putting the brakes on development while calling for ousting it.

“If you want your sisters to be safe, employment opportunities to be created... the prices of petrol, diesel, and electricity to decrease, then this government will have to be removed. Communal tensions have also increased in Rajasthan,” he said at a rally in Jaipur for the launch of Jan Aakrosh Yatra as Congress completed four years in power.

Nadda questioned Gehlot for creating hindrances in the implementation of schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, which seeks to provide safe drinking water through taps by 2024 to all households. He referred to the state’s Bhamashah Health Scheme and Chiranjeevi Yojana and said they amount to changing the cover and not the book.

Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre’s policies. “After Covid-19, when China is faltering, ...the condition of Europe is not right... Indian economy is growing rapidly...to become the world’s fifth largest economy surpassing Britain.”

He said the development has suffered in Rajasthan since the BJP lost power in 2018 while blaming Gehlot for it. “[Gehlot] is more worried about his party and leaders...”

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the government lost its credibility soon after it was formed. “They made a number of promises but none was fulfilled.” She added Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, are not on talking terms. “The ministers and officials are fighting...and ministers with their colleagues.”

BJP state chief Satish Poonia said they will go door to door and the Congress government will change because of Modi’s work, and the hard work of the workers. He said there is resentment against the state government. “People have suffered over the last four years...there is jungle raj.” He said there has not been such a worthless, useless, and corrupt government in the state ever.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara hit back saying the BJP government at the Centre has failed on all fronts. “... be it Covid-19 management, the promise of doubling farmers’ income or providing employment. They should answer why they made false promises.” He added the Rajasthan government is doing great work in the interest of the people in all sectors.

