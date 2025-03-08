Menu Explore
Haridwar: Bajrang Dal workers storm college over Iftar at campus, allege ‘Islamic jihad conspiracy’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2025 07:48 PM IST

Bajrang Dal workers stormed the Rishikul Ayurvedic College in Haridwar, protesting against some Muslim students who organised an Iftar party on the campus

Bajrang Dal workers on Saturday stormed the Rishikul Ayurvedic College in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, protesting against some Muslim students who organised an Iftar party on the campus and reportedly invited outsiders.

The Bajrang Dal claimed that organising such events like Iftar by non-Hindus in Haridwar was prohibited under the municipal corporation bylaws(PTI/Representational image)
The Bajrang Dal claimed that organising such events like Iftar by non-Hindus in Haridwar was prohibited under the municipal corporation bylaws(PTI/Representational image)

According to a PTI report, police placated the right-wing outfit workers who warned of a more “aggressive agitation” if no action was taken on the issue within three days.

On Friday, some Muslim students reportedly organised an Iftar party on the college campus.

"Rishikul Ayurvedic College has historical importance. This medical college was established under Rishikul Vidyapeeth, established by Pandit Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya. Students from all over the country come here to get medical education," Bajrang Dal office bearer Amit Kumar told PTI.

Claiming that organising such events by non-Hindus in Haridwara was prohibited under the municipal corporation bylaws, Kumar said,"A conspiracy is being hatched in the religious city under Islamic Jihad. If the management does not initiate steps for the expulsion of the guilty students within three days, then the Bajrang Dal will be forced to escalate the protest."

Haridwar college orders probe

Rishikul Ayurvedic College director DC Singh said that he received a complaint about some students having a party on campus without getting permission from the administration.

"Some students had brought food items there. We went and stopped the party," Singh said.

A committee of college teachers has been formed to investigate the matter and submit a report, he added.

In another development, Bajrang Dal activists on March 1 protested outside the residence of Konkani writer Uday Bhembre over his statement about Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his links with Goa.

A group of activists staged a peaceful protest outside the 87-year-old writer's residence in Margao city of South Goa, condemning his video titled "Jagor", uploaded on social media, in which he criticised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

